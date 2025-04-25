PM orders repair of suspension bridges nationwide over safety concerns

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked the Chairpersons the People’s Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces to carry out comprehensive inspections of all suspension bridges, assess current conditions, and make necessary repairs.

Many bridges have deteriorated, failing to meet technical requirements. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 24 signed an official dispatch, ordering an immediate review and repair of all suspension bridges across the country to ensure public safety and transport security, particularly ahead of the upcoming rainy season.

The document was sent to the Ministers of Construction and Finance, the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, and the Chairpersons of the People’s Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces.

Over the years, suspension bridges, particularly those in mountainous, remote, and border regions, have played an important role in connecting communities, facilitating transport, and supporting livelihoods. However, many structures have deteriorated, failing to meet technical requirements and posing significant safety risks that impact local people's daily lives, especially during the flood season.

To address these concerns, PM Pham Minh Chinh asked the Chairpersons of the People’s Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces to carry out comprehensive inspections of all suspension bridges, assess current conditions, and make necessary repairs. Officials must enhance safety measures, including installing signs to ensure safe and convenient public travel. The work must be completed before May 30, with local officials bearing responsibility for any incidents that may occur.

Competent sides are requested to outline plans for the construction of permanent bridges at locations where suspension bridges cannot be repaired or where transport demands are high.

They must prioritize funding allocation while coordinating with the VFF and local organizations to mobilize resources to assist the work, with completion targeted before September 2.

The Ministry of Construction will be in charge of overseeing these efforts, providing technical guidance and sample designs to expedite repairs and new construction. Meanwhile, the VFF will direct its chapters to mobilize resources and support for bridge projects.

Media outlets are tasked with promoting these initiatives and connecting potential resources to support the bridge repair and construction efforts. The Government Office will work with the Ministry of Construction to monitor the progress and report any emerging issues directly to the PM.

Vietnamplus