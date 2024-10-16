PM orders drastic measures to accelerate transport projects in Mekong Delta

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a conference in Can Tho City on October 16 to seek solutions to difficulties and obstacles facing infrastructure projects in the Mekong Delta region so as to speed up their progress.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the opening of the conference (Photo: SGGP)

PM Pham Minh Chinh, who is head of the State steering committee for national important transport projects, noted that three months ago, also in Can Tho City, he chaired a conference to discuss measures to remove difficulties for and promote transport infrastructure development in the region.

Since the beginning of this tenure, he made at least five examinations at major transport projects in the region, showing his great attention to local transport infrastructure expansion in particular and its growth in general.

Highlighting the role of infrastructure, especially transport infrastructure in the process of industrialization and modernization of agriculture and rural areas based on innovation for the development of the Mekong Delta region, the Government leader underlined the need to strengthen decentralization and delegation of power following the spirit of localities making decisions and bearing responsibilities, with central agencies performing the tasks of State management, developing plans, programs, laws, policy mechanisms, management tools, and conducting monitoring and inspection activities.

An overview of the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Along with reviewing the progress of transport infrastructure projects and pointing to reasons behind current difficulties and obstacles, participants must clarify solutions to specific issues and the responsibility of particular persons and agencies for particular work, he emphasized.

The leaders requested project management boards, investors, and consulting agencies to report their own difficulties and give proposals on solutions.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspects the construction site of the expressway section passing through Hau Giang Province. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Ministry of Transport, the Mekong Delta region is hosting nine key nation transport projects with a combined investment of about VND106 trillion (US$4.25 billion). Currently, eight projects are under construction, while the remaining, the My An-Cao Lanh Expressway, is having its procedures finalized and expected to be launched in early 2025.

Of the eight ongoing projects, six are scheduled to complete in 2025, and the other two are expected to finish in 2026 and 2027.

VNA