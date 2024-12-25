PM, NA Chairman co-chair conference on implementation of newly-adopted documents

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man on December 25 co-chaired a hybrid conference on the implementation of the laws and resolutions passed by the 15th legislature at its eighth session.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) and National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man on December 25 co-chair a hybrid conference on the implementation of the laws and resolutions passed by the 15th legislature at its eighth session. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the conference, PM Chinh emphasized that building and perfecting institutions is one of the three strategic breakthroughs for the country’s development, adding the Government and the NA have spent a lot of time and resources on this work.

He said at its eighth session, the 15th NA approved 18 laws and 21 resolutions, many of them related to important areas such as investment; finance, budget, tax; social welfare; and national defense and security.

The documents promptly remove institutional bottlenecks in order to unleash all resources and promote socio-economic development, the leader continued.

He said that immediately after the legislative session, the Government and he urged relevant ministries and sectors to implement them effectively, ensuring a close connection between law building and enforcement, specifically law dissemination. Agencies have been assigned to compile documents with detailed regulations and instructions.

This conference aims to highlight new points, key contents, and main tasks; and discuss the advantages and disadvantages in the implementation. It is also expected to strengthen the trust of people and businesses in law; and help cadres and civil servants fully understand the regulations, particularly innovations, to ensure law building in association with enforcement in the new period.

For his part, NA Chairman Man said at the 8th session, that ministries and agencies have concertedly implemented reforms in law building from proposing to verifying, adjusting, completing, and submitting draft laws and resolutions to the NA, which generated positive results.

He noted that among the newly adopted laws, some have new, difficult, complex content but were considered and approved by the legislative body just within one session instead of two as usual.

The new laws and resolutions have shown strong decentralization that empowers localities to decide, implement, and take responsibility, he said.

He added that the documents also meet the requirements of radical administrative reforms, creating favorable conditions for people, and businesses.

The top legislator asked the People's Councils, People's Committees, and delegations of NA deputies in localities to enhance coordination in issuing documents to concretize laws, NA resolutions, and documents issued by the Government and the PM.

He stressed that it is necessary to closely link law building with enforcement and supervision so that the laws and resolutions can quickly come to life and prove their effectiveness.

Vietnamplus