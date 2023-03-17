PM meets with chiefs of Vietnamese representative offices abroad

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with 16 ambassadors and chiefs of Vietnamese representative agencies abroad for the 2023-2026 tenure in Hanoi on March 16, before they set off for work in 48 countries and territories worldwide.

Speaking at the meeting, the PM lauded significant contributions by the diplomatic sector to the cause of national construction, including those by representative agencies abroad.

He asked the diplomats to persistently and flexible implement the foreign policy of the Party and the State, and thoroughly grasp Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s instruction that is “serving national development is the key task of the diplomatic sector.”

Each of the mission chiefs should regard economic diplomacy as a high priority during their term, with the organization of all-level external activities being the top focus, the leader said.

PM Chinh asked them to maintain close links with ministries, agencies and localities at home to facilitate investment attraction as well as market and supply chain expansion and diversification.

The diplomats were also requested to deepen relations with partners and identify key cooperation areas with each of them, while paying more attention to citizen protection and overseas Vietnamese affairs, thus encouraging OVs to contribute more to the home land and strengthening the great national unity bloc in national construction and defense.

The PM urged them to promote the image of Vietnam through diverse forms as well as Vietnamese language teaching in foreign countries.

The leader expressed his belief that the mission chiefs will maintain solidarity within their circle and with other representative offices, carry forward traditions of the diplomatic sector and well implement diplomatic guidelines set by the Party and the State.