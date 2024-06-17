PM lauds digital transformation progress in People's Courts

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh commended the People's Court sector for its achievements in digital transformation while attending a teleconference on June 16.

PM Pham Minh Chinh and court leaders at the event

The event, connecting with over 800 locations from People's Courts nationwide, showcased successful digital transformation models adopted by the sector.

In his address, PM Chinh, who is also Chairman of the National Committee for Digital Transformation, highlighted the Party and State’s strong commitment to digital transformation, viewing it as a critical political task, an inevitable trend, and an objective requirement in the national construction, defence and development.

Pointing to the development of e-courts as a central task in the ongoing judicial reform process, he said this initiative is essential to improve the operational efficiency of the court system, strengthen public trust in the law and justice system as well.

Recognising the rapidly changing global landscape, he urged the sector to continue upholding its tradition of overcoming challenges and fulfilling assigned duties. He specifically emphasised the importance of accelerating digital transformation as one of the most crucial, effective, and supportive tools for the court system's operations.

He called on the sector to hasten the building of e-courts on the back of fine-tuning relevant policies and mechanisms, developing digital infrastructure and platforms, creating digital data and ensuring seamless connectivity and sharing to improve courts’ governance and execution capacity, nurturing digital human resources and skills, and raising awareness of the effort among all court staff.

The PM also urged the early submission of the amended Law on the Organisation of the People's Courts and the revised Civil Procedure Code to the legislature for approval, thus laying the groundwork for online judicial activities.

At the same time, court activities should be made available on the Supreme People's Court's portal and the websites of all-level People's Courts, aiming for all People's Courts to meet the necessary equipment and personnel requirements to conduct online trials.

The teleconference also included live-streamed court sessions from various locations.

Since the start of 2022, the People's Courts have collaborated with prosecuting agencies to conduct nearly 20,000 online trials, yielding cost saving of nearly VND100 billion (US$4.16 million ).

The court sector has further embraced innovation by incorporating artificial intelligence and virtual assistants to support judges. These tools have addressed a significant volume of inquiries, exceeding 5.7 million to date.

Additionally, the National Public Service Portal provides numerous online legal services for the public, with over 1.4 million judgments and decisions accessible.

