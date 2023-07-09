PM instructs measures to accelerate highway projects in Mekong Delta

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a conference on tackling difficulties to speed up highway projects and disbursement of Official Development Assistance (ODA) capital in the Mekong Delta, which took place in Can Tho city on July 8 afternoon.

At present eight highway projects with a total length of more than 460km are being implemented in the Mekong Delta, with total investment of approximately VND 94.4 trillion (US$3.99 billion).

Officials of relevant ministries, sectors and localities reported that those projects are facing obstacles related to ground clearance and a shortage of materials for roads’ foundation.

Stressing that the Mekong Delta is an especially important strategic region and the greatest agricultural hub of the country, PM Chinh said the Party and State have issued many policies and undertaken measures to make the best use of the region’s potential and advantages, one of which is investment in infrastructure.

A series of highway projects were launched in the delta recently, aiming to increase the total length of highways in the region to 554km in 2026. To remove the obstacles and accelerate the transport projects, the PM instructed that investors of those projects should closely monitor the pace of construction and take firm actions in controlling the quality and pace of work as well as the use of capital.

Relevant ministries must work closely with People’s Committees of provinces and cities where the projects run through to create favorable conditions and timely address arising problems for the projects, he said.

Regarding those projects which have not completed ground clearance, the Government leader required local administrations to intensify the work so as to hand over the ground to contractors before December 31 this year at the latest.

He particularly reminded the administrations to pay attention to ensuring housing and livelihoods for people who have to relocate to make way for the highway projects.

Regarding ODA projects in the Mekong Delta, the average disbursement rate in the region in the first six months of this year is only 5.3 percent , much lower than the national rate of 15.7 percent .

The region now has 62 projects using ODA and foreign loans worth over VND 56.4 trillion (US$2.8 billion). Participants at the conference attributed the slow disbursement to obstacles caused by outdated institutions and regulations, poor preparations for the projects; problems in adjusting projects, investment intents and loan agreements; and issues in procedures of both Vietnam and donors.

PM Chinh required Chairpersons of provincial-level People’s Committees of 13 Mekong Delta localities to review ODA projects and select project management boards and investors with good capacity and experience for implementation. He also instructed the Ministry of Planning and Investment to coordinate with the Finance Ministry and related agencies and localities to work with development partners on streamlining and harmonizing procedures of the partners and Vietnam.