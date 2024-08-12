PM inspects President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum’s periodic maintenance

PM Pham Minh Chinh on August 12 inspected the outcomes of the periodic maintenance of the Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh, and had a working session with the Mausoleum's Management Board on its performance in the first half of the year.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspects the outcomes of the periodic maintenance of the Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh on August 12. (Photo: VNA)

The board reported that from August 15, 2023, to July 31, 2024, nearly 2 million domestic and foreign visitors came to the mausoleum to pay respect to the founder of modern Vietnam. Meanwhile, from January to June of this year, more than 1.6 million tourists visited the President Ho Chi Minh relic site at the Presidential Palace, and 430,000 went to the Ho Chi Minh Museum.

Particularly, the board actively sketched out plans and made meticulous preparations for the periodic restoration of the mausoleum in 2024, including preserving the body of the late leader and maintaining and repairing the technical system of the mausoleum.

At the working session, PM Chinh underlined the great significance of the Ba Dinh historic-cultural relic complex that comprises the mausoleum, the President Ho Chi Minh relic site, the museum, and the Ba Dinh special administrative political area, adding the preservation and utmost safety of the late leaders’ embalmed body, as well as the promotion of the values of the complex are both a great responsibility and an honor that demonstrate the Vietnamese people’s love for President Ho Chi Minh and the nation’s tradition.

The government leader acknowledged the efforts made by the board, competent ministries and branches, and Hanoi city to keep the leader’s body in the best state, maintain beautiful surrounding landscapes, and serve visitors.

The complex, PM Chinh said, is a “red address” to educate people about patriotism, revolutionary spirit, and cultural tradition, and foster national pride, so the board should continue improving its capacity to fulfill its special political task.

The mausoleum will be reopened to the public on August 13 after the annual maintenance carried out since June 10.

Vietnamplus