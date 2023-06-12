PM inspects electricity and coal supply in Quang Ninh

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited the northern province of Quang Ninh on June 11 to inspect the production and supply of electricity at the Mong Duong Thermal Power Company, Quang Ninh Thermal Power JSC.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited the northern province of Quang Ninh on June 11 to inspect the production and supply of electricity at the Mong Duong Thermal Power Company, Quang Ninh Thermal Power JSC, as well as coal mining and supply for thermal power plants at Ha Tu Coal JSC.

Later, he held a working session with ministries, agencies, Vietnam Electricity (EVN), and the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) to discuss the electricity production and supply, and coal mining and supply for electricity production.

Quang Ninh is not only a major tourist destination but also a coal mining and thermal power hub with seven thermal power plants totaling 5,640 MW in capacity. The electricity production in Quang Ninh reached an estimated 3.6 billion kWh in May, up 23.12 percent annually.

In the first five months of 2023, the figure reached 16.7 billion kWh, accounting for 15 percent of the country's total electricity output and 35 percent of the electricity production from coal-fired power plants nationwide.After listening to feedback at the session, PM Chinh asked the EVN to fulfill tasks assigned by him and take solutions to ensure the electricity supply. If difficulties remain, it must promptly report to him.

The Vinacomin must focus on coal mining and supply for thermal power plants as required while the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises must efficiently manage the use of capital in corporations and State-owned enterprises.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will review, amend and supplement regulations to remove obstacles related to electricity production and supply. On the occasion, the PM directed dealing with seven other suggestions from Vinacomin and one from the Dong Bac Corporation.