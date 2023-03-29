PM hosts leader of Yunnan provincial Party Committee

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for Wang Ning, Secretary of the Yunnan provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the provincial People's Congress in Hanoi on March 28.

At the receiving ceremony, the PM underlined the importance of the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in Vietnam’s external policy.

The talk between PM Chinh and his guest focused on measures to tap the potential and strengths of both sides and further promote bilateral cooperation, especially between Vietnamese localities and Yunnan province in the near future.

PM Chinh highlighted the need to continue concretizing the common view of Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping on taking Vietnam-China relations into a new development phase with higher political trust, more practical and effective cooperation and stronger friendship foundation.

He wished that the two countries’ ministries, agencies and localities would maintain regular exchanges, effectively make use of existing cooperation, and actively promote friendly exchanges between mass organizations in border areas to raise mutual understanding and trust.

The PM also wanted to expand mutually-beneficial cooperation focusing on making breakthroughs in economic-trade ties, road and railway transport connectivity, tourism and education. He asked Yunnan to improve the efficiency of customs clearance for goods at border gates, import more high-quality farm produce and aquatic products from Vietnam, and create favorable conditions for Vietnamese firms to join international trade fairs in Yunnan.

The Vietnamese government leader urged tightening coordination in border protection and management in accordance with the three legal documents on the Vietnam-China land border and related agreements, so as to jointly build a borderline of peace, stability and development.

Wang, who is also a member of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, affirmed that the Party organization, authorities and people of Yunnan will partner with Vietnamese border localities to well implement the common perceptions of leaders of the two Parties and countries; maintain all-level exchanges, discuss infrastructure connectivity projects, boost economic and trade ties, including importing more farm produce from Vietnam, and develop coordination in agriculture and tourism.