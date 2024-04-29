PM directs Ninh Thuan to tap on strengths for sustainable development

The south central province of Ninh Thuan must capitalise on its standout strengths, opportunities and competitive edge so as to develop comprehensively, rapidly and sustainably, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on April 28.

PM Pham Minh Chinh adresses at the conference on April 28. (Photo: VNA)

Attending a conference to announce the province’s master plan during the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, and promote trade and investment, PM Chinh highlighted Ninh Thuan's numerous strengths for development, including a uniform transport system, huge tourism potential with stunning beaches and intact Champa architectural relics, large fishing grounds and great potential for renewables.

He hailed the local party organisation, administration, people and enterprises’ efforts to carve out robust socio-economic achievements over the past time, with the GDP growth during 2010-2023 reaching 8.6 percent per year, higher than the country’s average, and local livelihoods improved, while pointing out several challenges facing the province such as extreme natural conditions, drought, limited investment, infrastructure lacking connectivity, and human resources failing to meet requirements of the socio-economic developments.

The Government leader underscored the five breakthroughs for development as named in its master plan, which are renewable energy, tourism, processing, manufacturing, hi-tech agriculture and realty, requesting the province to mobilise and effectively use all legal resources to bolster traditional growth locomotives, create new ones, and enhance investment in human resources.

PM Chinh asked the province to carry out its master plan in line with the national, regional and sectorial planning, push ahead investment strategic in infrastructure to respond to climate change, and prioritise resources to harmoniously develop sea-based economy, urban economy, tourism economy and heritage economy in the green, digital and circular direction.

Along with bolstering economic cooperation with localities in the vicinity, Ninh Thuan must pay due attention to developing high-quality human resources and giving priority to potential areas such as tourism and renewables, he said, asking the province to enhance capacity for climate change adaptation and environmental protection, improve investment climate, and make meticulous preparation for attracting large and potential investors.

“Ninh Thuan should popularise its master plan to garner support from local people, enterprises and investors”, he stressed, instructing provinces, cities, ministries and sectors to assist Ninh Thuan to effectively implement its master plan.

VNA