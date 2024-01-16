PM directs measures to improve citizens' lives during Tet holiday

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued a directive outlining measures to enhance the quality of life and ensure social security for citizens and labourers during the upcoming seven-day Lunar New Year holiday (Tet), lasting from February 8 to 14.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presents gifts to workers. (Photo: VNA)

The directive stresses the PM’s requirements for a joyful, healthy, safe, and economical celebration of the holiday, the longest and most important of its kind in Vietnam.

Accordingly, chairpersons of the centrally-run provincial and municipal People's Committees have been tasked with directing the coordination between labour agencies and local labour unions, instructing relevant units and enterprises to proactively overcome difficulties and to provide better care for employees. These include efforts for timely payment of salaries and bonuses in accordance with regulations and full compliance with social, health, and unemployment insurance policies.

The directive also highlights the timely disbursement of social welfare allowances for February to beneficiaries before February 3. There is a focus on reviewing and understanding the living conditions of policy beneficiaries, revolutionary contributors, and individuals facing difficulties, with the aim of providing appropriate and timely support.

Enhanced inspections and monitoring, meanwhile, have been called for to prevent accidents and domestic violence, especially those involving children and women.

The document said it is necessary to pay attention to supporting workers experiencing a significant income reduction or job loss due to natural disasters, epidemics, or the contraction of businesses. Proactive measures are recommended to maintain the labour supply chain and promptly meet manpower needs by firms before and after Tet.

Additionally, there is an emphasis on the implementation of safety measures, labour hygiene, and fire prevention to ensure a safe working environment.

Other tasks have also been set for the Ministry of Labour, Invalids, and Social Affairs, the Vietnam Social Security and the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour, the Ministry of Information and Communications, and the Government’s Office.

Vietnamplus