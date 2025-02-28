PM directs authorities to enforce traffic safety regulations under Decree No.168

The Prime Minister has issued a directive mandating the stringent handling of traffic safety violations as stipulated in Decree No. 168.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has signed Document 227/TTg-CN, which focuses on measures to ensure traffic order and safety throughout the year 2025 outlining specific strategies and directives for relevant authorities to implement in order to improve road safety.

As per the document, the Vietnamese Prime Minister urged ministries, agencies, and local authorities to enforce regulations rigorously, fostering a habit of compliance with road traffic laws while restoring order and discipline to enhance traffic safety.

The Public Security Force advises Party committees and authorities at all levels to strengthen public awareness and compliance with Decree No. 168/2024/ND-CP, which outlines administrative sanctions for road traffic violations. This aims to ensure people understand, follow, and support the efforts of competent agencies.

The Ministry of Public Security will lead the review, assessment, and proposal for enhancing the structure of the National Traffic Safety Committee and the Traffic Safety Committees of provinces and cities to meet new requirements. A report will be submitted to the Prime Minister in the first quarter of 2025. Until the restructuring is implemented under new regulations, these committees will continue operating under existing guidelines to ensure stable inter-sectoral coordination and maintain traffic order and safety.

The Prime Minister mandates that upon the occurrence of a particularly serious traffic accident, an expedited report, detailing the initial cause, rescue operations, and measures for addressing the aftermath, be submitted within two hours. Furthermore, the report must include suggested directives for relevant authorities to provide ongoing support to victims.

To prevent future traffic accidents, it is crucial to not only identify direct causes and address individual/organizational responsibilities, but also analyze the indirect and root causes - particularly any shortcomings in legal regulations. This comprehensive approach is necessary to effectively address the underlying issues and avoid repeating similar accidents.

The Prime Minister also urged ministries, agencies, and local authorities to prioritize proposing and implementing sustainable solutions to ease traffic congestion in major cities and urban areas. Special emphasis should be placed on reviewing and recommending amendments to legal regulations that contribute to excessive population density in confined areas, overwhelming transport infrastructure. Key concerns include stalled urban planning, high construction density, low road and static traffic capacity, as well as limited public transport, non-motorized transport, and multimodal transport connections.

The Prime Minister instructed the continued implementation of comprehensive and persistent measures to ensure traffic safety for school children. These include detecting and addressing traffic violations by school-age children, enhancing traffic safety education, preventing unqualified children from operating vehicles, and enforcing regulations on student pick-up and drop-off procedures. Additionally, improved management of students at all levels will be emphasized to enhance traffic safety for school-age children.

Concurrently, authorities are reinforcing measures for traffic safety management and driver oversight within transport businessestablishments including the implementation of information-sharing protocols for driver health examinations and drug use status monitoring.

The Prime Minister directed authorities to continue rigorous patrolling, enforcement, and handling of violations. The goal is to curb high-risk driving behaviors that lead to traffic accidents and severe consequences such as operating vehicles under the influence of drugs, alcohol, or banned substances; speeding; disregarding traffic signals; driving the wrong way; failing to wear helmets or seatbelts; using phones while driving; and overloading vehicles. Violations of road traffic laws and safety regulations which are outlined in Decree No. 168/2024/ND-CP and related policies, will be strictly addressed.

The Prime Minister has mandated that provinces and cities experiencing high traffic accident rates in 2024 conduct a thorough review and assessment of local and sectoral responsibilities, with an emphasis on holding leadership accountable for traffic order and safety. Furthermore, discussions on traffic order and safety must be integrated into the monthly meetings of Party committees, people's councils, and people's committees in cities and provinces to facilitate analysis, review, and solution proposals.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated By Anh Quan