PM demands thorough consideration of public feedback on draft revised Land Law

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 10 asked relevant agencies to take in the most of people’s opinions to ensure the draft revised Land Law matches the reality, with interests of the State, people, and businesses harmonised.



He made the request while addressing the Government’s law-building session which looked into the collection of the public feedback on the draft revised Land Law and the NA Standing Committee’s opinions about the draft revised Law on Housing.

As of April 8, there were more than 12 million opinions on the draft revised Land Law, mostly on compensation, assistance for resettlement, land handover, land leasing, changes of land use purposes, and land planning, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Government members scrutinised some major issues of public concern and debatable ones, including cases of land revocation for socio-economic development, compensation and resettlement assistance in revocation cases, land handover and leasing, and land prices.

Regarding the NA Standing Committee’s comments on the draft revised Housing Law, they discussed the regulations on the apartment ownership duration, the right to use land with housing owned by foreigners, land use for commercial housing development, the social housing policy, and housing for members of armed forces.

PM Chinh said the draft revised Land Law includes many difficult, complex, and sensitive contents that have widespread influence, so it is necessary to be extremely prudent and absorb the most of people’s opinions to ensure the draft matches the reality and does not overlap or contrast with specialised laws.

Adjustments to the draft must maximise land resources to serve development; guarantee harmonious interests of the State, people, and enterprises; increase power decentralisation and resource allocation; clearly regulate the scope of power of each level of authorities and each sector; boost examination, supervision, and control of power; and minimise administrative procedures to facilitate people and enterprises’ access to land, he demanded.

Meanwhile, he asked officials to analyse both the strong and weak points of draft amendments to the Housing Law and clarify the Government’s viewpoint on the chosen plan.The Government leader told relevant ministries and sectors to continue taking in comments and perfect the drafts