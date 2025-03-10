Education

PM demands rapid implementation of tuition exemption for public schoolers

SGGP

The Prime Minister has issued an urgent directive for the implementation of tuition waivers in public educational institutions.

All public school students from preschool to high school enjoy exemption of tuition fees nationwide

The Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Education and Training to collaborate with the Ministry of Finance, other ministries, agencies, and local authorities to urgently develop and implement a plan to exempt all public school students from preschool to high school from tuition fees nationwide starting the 2025-2026 academic year.

As part of Directive No. 05/CT-TTg aiming at boosting economic growth and public investment to reach an 8 percent target by 2025, the Prime Minister has ordered the Ministry of Education and Training to prioritize two key educational initiatives including nationwide tuition exemption for students and the development of boarding schools in underserved regions.

During the announcement of the National Assembly's resolution establishing the Ministry of Ethnic Minorities and Religions on March 1, the Prime Minister requested the Ministers of Ethnic Minorities and Religions and Education and Training to expedite the development of a national project on the tuition exemption within the current year, with funding to be derived from increased revenue and savings from unnecessary regular expenditures.

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Anh Quan

