PM congratulates first female Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh congratulated Chea Kimtha on being appointed as the first female Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam during a reception in Hanoi on April 7.

The PM also congratulated Cambodia on its great achievements in internal and external affairs, especially successfully assuming its role as ASEAN 2022 Chair.

He expressed his belief that Cambodia will successfully organise the seventh National Assembly election and the 32nd Southeast Asian Games. Vietnam is ready to support and share experiences to help Cambodia successfully host this important regional sporting event, he said.

Chea Kimtha, for her part, expressed her delight at the positive development of ties between the two countries, especially the positive outcomes of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year 2022.

She thanked Vietnam for assisting Cambodia in fighting Covid-19 pandemic and successfully hosting the ASEAN Summit 2022. Vietnam also helped Cambodia organize the SEA Games torch relay event, which was attended by around 400 people.

The diplomat vowed to do her best to push forward the close and effective relationship between the two nations, contributing to their common development and prosperity.

Following the success of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year 2022, PM Chinh said since early this year, the two countries have held important cooperation activities and exchanges of high-ranking delegations.

PM Chinh proposed that both sides continue with negotiations to complete the remaining 16 percent of border demarcation in order to build a borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and development. He suggested Cambodia continue paying attention to handling legal documents for Cambodians of Vietnamese origin, creating favorable conditions for them to settle down their lives.

The guest promised to follow the PM's proposals to facilitate high-level visits, effectively realize cooperation agreements between the two Parties and Governments, strengthen connectivity between the two economies, including both hard and soft infrastructure; continue stepping up the momentum of bilateral trade growth; boost cross-border trade and border economic development; and carry forward education-training and tourism cooperation as well as people-to-people exchange.

On the occasion of the traditional Chol Chnam Thmay Festival 2023, PM Chinh expressed his New Year wishes to the ambassador and extended his regards and congratulations to King Norodom Sihamoni, Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, and other high-ranking leaders of Cambodia.