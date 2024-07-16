PM clarifies focal points for stepping up public investment disbursement

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 16 ordered ministries, central agencies, and localities to show higher determination in speeding up the disbursement of public investment capital.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 16 ordered ministries, central agencies, and localities to show higher determination in speeding up the disbursement of public investment capital, focusing on five aspects, including maintaining discipline and fighting negativity.

Chairing a national conference on stepping up public investment disbursement, the Government leader asked for stronger efforts in ground clearance; removing difficulties, obstacles and bottlenecks during the implementation of projects; promoting renovation and the application of new technologies as well as digital transformation, and untangling institutional knots.

Alongside, it is necessary to concentrate on ensuring the supply of construction materials for projects, along with human resources for key national projects; ensuring harmonised interest between the State, investors and people; creating livelihood for the people; and ensuring progress and quality of projects using public investment capital, the PM requested.

He underlined that 2024 must be a breakthrough year in public investment disbursement, paving the way for the completion of the year’s socio-economic development plan and the target of building 3,000km of expressway by 2025.

PM Chinh ordered ministers, heads of sectors, leaders of agencies, and chairpersons of the People’s Committees of provinces to strictly implement the resolutions, directives, and dispatches of the Government and the PM as well as directions of the Government on allocating and disbursing public investment capital in 2024.

Together with maintaining the efficiency of the PM’s working groups for dealing with difficulties and obstacles facing the disbursement, he decided to establish an additional one led by Deputy PM Le Thanh Long to help with the work.

He assigned the Ministry of Planning and Investment to collect and absorb ideas from Government members to complete a report to the National Assembly Standing Committee on adjustments to the central budget capital investment plan for 2024.

The ministry was requested to give guidance on the building of public investment plan for 2025 and the 2026-2030 period, while promptly issuing documents guiding the implementation of the Bidding Law.

According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, 33 out of the 44 ministries and central agencies as well as 28 out of the 63 localities have reported disbursement rates lower than the country’s average. In the first half of this year, the PM issued two directives, four dispatches and many other documents directing the speeding up of public investment capital. The Government has formed five working groups and sent 26 working teams to localities for removing difficulties and promoting socio-economic development, including speeding up the disbursement of public investment capital and the implementation of the three national target programmes.

As of July 10, ministries, central agencies, and localities had allocated VND639.4 trillion (US$25.17 billion) to specific works and projects, reaching 95.5 percent of the plan set by the PM. As of June 30, more than VND196.7 trillion (US$7.74 billion) had been disbursed, equivalent to 29.39 percent of the task assigned by the PM.

The ministry said that 11 out of the 44 ministries and central agencies and 35 localities have shown disbursement rates higher than the country’s average.

Vietnamplus