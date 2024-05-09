PM chairs Red River Delta Region Coordinating Council’s meeting

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is also Chairman of the Coordinating Council for Red River Delta Region, chaired the third meeting of the council in Hanoi on May 9.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (middle) hands over to leaders of localities the decisions approving planning of cities and provinces in the Red River Delta region (Photo: VNA)

During the meeting, the council is scheduled to announce the Planning for the Red River Delta Region in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050; review the one-year implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution regarding the development of the region and the Government’s Resolution on the action plan to realise the Politburo’s resolution; and look back on special policies and mechanism for the region’s development, while revealing the plan for the regional coordination and evaluating the progress of major projects in the region.

Opening the meeting, PM Chinh said that along with defining priorities in resources mobilisation and allocation, the meeting aims to analyse challenges and specific tasks to effectively implement the Politburo and Government’s solutions as well as the region’s planning.

Alongside, the meeting will review activities of the council nine months after its establishment and sketch out tasks for the council for the coming time.

PM Chinh said that the Planning for the Red River Delta Region in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, which was approved by the PM on May 4, highlights six core and strategic viewpoints.Under the planning, the region is defined as a strategic location of extreme significance, serving as the leading growth motivation and guiding the economic structure reform and growth model transformation.

The development and economic restructuring of the region must be based on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, according to the planning which underlines that economic development must be in harmony with the growth of culture, social progress, and equality.

The PM underscored that the planning focuses on developing a synchronous and modern infrastructure system, ensuring reasonable, effective, and unified space organisation, as well as economical and efficient use of resources, energy, food, and water security, and environmental protection.

Meanwhile, socio-economic development will be combined with national defence and security assurance as well as the improvement of the effectiveness of foreign affairs activities and international integration.

According to the Government leader, the planning sketches out five major tasks and breakthroughs, including promoting the development of the infrastructure system with regional and international connection; speeding up innovation, science, technology application; preserving, exploiting and promoting cultural values of the Red River Civilisation; accelerating urbanisation; and completing mechanisms and policies for regional development and regional linkages.

