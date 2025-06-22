PM chairs national teleconference to promote key programs

PM Pham Minh Chinh chairs the national teleconference on June 22. (Photo: VNA)

The 3-in-1 event, connected with all the 63 provinces and centrally-run cities, consisted of the fifth meeting of the central steering committee for eradicating makeshift and dilapidated houses nationwide, the 18th meeting of the state steering committee for nationally important transport projects, and this year’s second meeting on the acceleration of public investment disbursement.

It gathered leaders of ministries, sectors, central agencies, localities, large enterprises, and banks.

In his opening remarks, PM Pham Minh Chinh said that the whole country is resolutely and promptly working on apparatus restructuring, especially reorganizing provincial- and communal-level administrative units and deploying the two-tier local government model, to officially operate the new apparatus from July 1. In that context, the Party, State, and Government have set a growth target of at least 8 percent for 2025, creating momentum for double-digit growth in the next period and for efforts towards the two 100-year strategic goals for 2030 and 2045.

Participants in the meeting at the Government's headquarters in Hanoi on June 22 (Photo: VNA)

The whole country has exerted all-out efforts and reaped positive results, but stronger efforts and determination are required to achieve and surpass the set targets, especially in the eradication of makeshift and dilapidated houses nationwide, the acceleration of public investment disbursement, and the implementation of nationally important transport projects, he noted.

The Party has no other goal than firmly safeguarding national independence and sovereignty and bringing peace and prosperity to the people, the Government leader went on, emphasizing the resolve to move forward given the Party’s directions, the Government’s unanimity, the National Assembly’s consensus, and the people’s support.

He asked officials to review the implementation results of the programs, identify difficulties and obstacles, and propose measures for fulfilling the targets set by the Government.

Vietnamplus