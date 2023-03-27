PM chairs Government meeting on law building

The Government convened a thematic meeting on law building under the chair of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi on March 27.

The participants mulled over the National Assembly’s draft Resolution on piloting several mechanisms and policies to remove obstacles in transport infrastructure construction, several new policies in the management of entry, exit, transit, and residence of foreigners in Vietnam; the draft revised Law on Citizen Identification; the draft amended Law on Credit Institutions; and proposals to build a Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Exit and Entry of Vietnamese Citizens and the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit, and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam.

Concluding the meeting, PM Chinh said the Government has followed the Party's guidelines and State's laws, including three strategic breakthroughs, especially those related to institutions. In the first quarter this year, the Government convened three meetings on law building and offered opinions on 16 bills and draft legal documents.

He asked ministries and agencies in charge of drafting laws to seriously acquire feedback at the event; continue collecting opinions from experts, affected sides, and NA organs; and ensure their progress and quality to submit to competent agencies.

Law building must create a legal corridor and remove obstacles to serve development along with inspection and supervision, he said.

The leader assigned the press and media agencies to raise public awareness of policies, thus reaching consensus on law building and enforcement.