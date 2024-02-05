PM chairs conference on State-owned enterprises’ operation plans for 2024

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (standing) addresses the working session with the Commission for Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) and 19 groups and corporations under the commission's management on February 5 (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh highlighted contributions from the 19 groups and corporations to the country’s overall success in 2023, but underlined that the country’s socio-economic development tasks for 2024 are much harder than those for 2023, requiring more efforts from ministries and sectors, including the CMSC.



Although they are small in number, State-owned groups and corporations hold large resources, assets, and capital, serving as an important force of the Party and State, the PM stressed, adding that along with economic development, the groups and corporations have actively participated in ensuring social security.



The Government leader asked leaders of ministries, sectors as well as the groups and corporations to analyse and assess their performance in 2023 and propose tasks and solutions to promote business and production in 2024, thus contributing to boosting socio-economic development this year and following years.



Particularly, they were requested to review and propose any necessary changes to institutions, mechanisms, policies and laws to enhance the operational efficiency of the groups and corporations.



Last year, the total revenue of the 19 groups and corporations reached nearly VND1.13 quadrillion (US$46.34 billion), equivalent to 105.15 percent of the yearly plan.



Their combined pre-tax profit hit VND53.25 trillion (excluding Vietnam Electricity) was equal to 166.09 percent of the 2023 plan and 110.92 percent compared to the same period in 2022. The groups and corporations paid VND79.25 trillion to the State budget, reaching 199.96 percent of the plan for the year and equivalent to 120.22 percent of the figure recorded in the same period of 2022.

