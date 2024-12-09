PM calls for transformative energy projects

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has laid stress on the critical need for innovative power projects that are able to transform the nation’s energy landscape and prevent power shortages while addressing at a hybrid conference.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has laid stress on the critical need for innovative power projects that are able to transform the nation’s energy landscape and prevent power shortages while addressing at a hybrid conference to review the investment and construction of the 500kVcircuit-3 power transmission line linking Quang Trach in the central province of Quang Binh and Pho Noi in the northern province of Hung Yen on December 8.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses at the conference to review the investment and construction of the 500kV circuit-3 power transmission line linking Quang Trach and Pho Noi on December 8. (Photo: VNA)

At the event, the Government leader said the move is part of the efforts to deliver on the breakthrough growth target of more than 8 percent in 2025, a step towards the new era – the era of the nation’s rise, becoming a developing country with upper middle-income and modern industry by 2030 and a developed and high-income one by 2045.

PM Chinh acknowledged and spoke highly of the energy sector, competent forces, local administrations and residents’ contributions to the success of the 500kVcircuit-3 power transmission line project, which has not only enhanced national energy security but also improved the position and prestige of the sector both domestically and internationally.

Key to the project’s success, he said, was the great national solidarity strength, engagement of the whole political system, innovative vision, settlement of institutional challenges, high determination, and prevention of negative phenomena and wastefulness.

He ordered competent sides to continue pushing ahead with completing payment and project acceptance procedures, and taking care of residents who had to relocate for the construction, while establishing mechanisms to reward individuals and teams with exceptional performance and contributions.

He called on the power sector to promote its resilience, mettle, creativity and innovation to ensure effective electricity distribution and use, urging the sector to remove institutional roadblocks, capitalise on such cutting-edge technologies as Internet of Things, cloud computing, AI and data analytics to create a smarter energy system, and continue negative phenomena and wastefulness prevention work.

With unwavering confidence, he expressed his hope that the sector will continue carving out further achievements to better serve the socio-economic development and enter the era of the nation’s rise.

According to the Vietnam Electricity, the 500kVcircuit-3 power transmission line, invested by the National Power Transmission Corporation at the total cost of over VND22.3 trillion (US$878.4 million), stretches 519 kilometers across nine provinces and represents a milestone in Vietnam’s infrastructure development.

It involved massive logistical challenges, including site clearance across 183 hectares, affecting 5,248 households and 96 organisations. Construction teams completed extraordinary volumes of work, including excavating 2.54 million cubic meters of earth, pouring 705,000 cubic meters of concrete, and installing 1,177 steel towers weighing a total of 139,000 tonnes.

Despite challenges, the project was completed in just more than six months instead of three-four years as usual, a testament to the national determination, drastic management, collaborative efforts, as well as removal of bottlenecks in a timely fashion, and a valuable lesson for major projects in the coming time regarding investment procedures, conversion of land-use purposes, site clearance, purchase of materials and equipment, and organisation of construction, among others.

VNA