PM calls for efforts to implement 14th National Party Congress's Resolution

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presented an action plan for implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress at a national hybrid conference held on February 7 to disseminate and implement the Resolution.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presents the action plan for implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress at the conference on February 7. (Photo: VNA)

The PM described the action plan as a breakthrough step to effectively carry out the Resolution, aiming to maintain a peaceful and stable environment, achieve fast and sustainable national development, firmly safeguard the socialist Vietnamese Fatherland, obtain double-digit economic growth, and continuously and comprehensively improve people’s living standards in order to realize the two strategic centenary goals and enable the country to confidently advance to a new era of prosperity, civility, and happiness and take firm steps on its path toward socialism.

The Government leader emphasized the special significance of the action plan, noting that it represents an innovative approach that is both strategic and comprehensive, while also concrete, practical, time-saving, and feasible, helping the Resolution to be swiftly implemented in reality and generate fruitful outcomes across all fields so that the people can soon benefit from the achievements of the 14th National Party Congress.

In this regard, PM Pham Minh Chinh said the action plan quantifies, concretizes, and vividly translates the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress into clear and specific tasks, schemes, and projects. It comprises 12 major task groups, six focal tasks, and three strategic breakthroughs. Notably, its three annexes stand out by clearly setting 30 key national targets, 38 targets for sectors, fields, and localities, and 272 important and strategic tasks, plans, projects, and works for the 2026–2030 period, including transformative ones such as the North–South high-speed railway, nuclear power plants, large airports and seaports, national databases, and semiconductor manufacturing facilities, as well as cultural and social projects.

He stressed that the action plan reflects innovation in mindset and approaches while placing the people at the center and as the key stakeholders. It notably underlines the requirement to “make the right choices, act swiftly, see tasks through to completion, and measure performance by concrete results,” with implementation effectiveness and the satisfaction of people and businesses serving as the benchmarks.

The plan underscores the need to make breakthroughs in implementation organization closely linked with decentralization, delegation of authority, task assignment, resource allocation, and systems for measuring and evaluating results, the PM said.

It identifies the importance of continuing to build and perfect institutions to enable fast and sustainable national development; shifting from a management-oriented approach to a development-facilitating one and turning institutions into a genuine national competitive advantage; improving institutional frameworks in tandem with stronger decentralization and delegation of authority, coupled with resource allocation, implementation capacity enhancement, and inspection and supervision intensification; and making a strong shift from pre-inspection to post-inspection.

In particular, the action plan targets building legal frameworks for promoting the digital economy, green economy, fintech, digital assets, artificial intelligence, e-commerce, and other emerging technologies, he went on.

The national hybrid conference is held on February 7 to disseminate and implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress. (Photo: VNA)

In his speech, the PM also presented the action plan's contents related to establishing a new growth model, restructuring the economy, and accelerating industrialization and modernization; strongly and comprehensively developing Vietnamese culture and people; building a modern national education system on a par with regional and global standards; making breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation, digital transformation, and green transition; and managing sustainable social development while ensuring social progress and equity and improving people’s living standards.

In addition, the plan underscores the need to manage and use natural resources efficiently, protect the environment, and adapt to climate change through the application of science, technology, and digital transformation; strengthen national defense and security; develop the Vietnam People’s Army and the People’s Public Security into revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern forces; and promote the synchronous and innovative implementation of foreign affairs, along with deep, comprehensive, and effective international integration, the Government leader said.

He also detailed issues on promoting the people’s role as the key stakeholder, socialist democracy, and the strength of the great national solidarity; continuing to strongly build and perfect the socialist rule-of-law State of Vietnam of the people, by the people, and for the people under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam; and further strengthening the Party building and rectification to ensure a clean and comprehensively strong Party with improved leadership, governance capacity, and combatant strength.

The PM held that the synchronous, resolute, and effective implementation of the action plan is crucial to swiftly bringing the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution into practice.

Upholding the principle that the Party provides leadership, the Government ensures unity, the National Assembly lends its support, the people stand behind the cause, and the Fatherland places its expectations and international partners offer assistance, with a resolve to act decisively rather than hesitate or make unfulfilled promises, he voiced his confidence that the entire Party, armed forces, and people will successfully implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, confidently ushering the country into a new era of prosperity, civility, and happiness on the path towards socialism.

Vietnamplus