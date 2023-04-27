PM attends inauguration of Thai Binh 2 thermal power plant

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the inauguration of Thai Binh 2 thermal power plant, which was held by the Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) in the northern province of Thai Binh on April 27.

According to PetroVietnam General Director Le Manh Hung, the plant has a total investment capital of over VND41.7 trillion (US$1.8 billion) and a combined capacity of 1,200 MW, which is a large-scale project in the north.

Having its construction started in early 2011, the plant's two turbines have completed trial run and generated over 1 billion kWh of electricity to the national grid.

Once operational, the plant will supply around 7.2 billion kWh to the national grid, earn roughly VND18 trillion (US$782 million) in revenue, add over VND400 billion to the State budget each year, and employ over 400 direct and indirect workers, contributing to ensuring national energy security and economic development in the north and Thai Binh in particular.

Speaking at the event, PM Chinh stressed that energy security and electricity supply are one of the top political tasks and priorities of the Vietnamese Party and State.

He hailed the PetroVietnam, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises, ministries and agencies for promptly tackling difficulties to complete the project.

The PetroVietnam, the Vietnam Electricity and agencies concerned were also asked to work closely together to ensure that the plant operates safely, stably and effectively.

Earlier the same day, PM Chinh visited Lien Ha Thai Industrial Park invested by Green Green I – Park JSC.

Covering a total area of over 588ha, the park has attracted electric and electricity projects worth US$731 million, making Thai Binh one of the top 10 localities nationwide in terms of investment attraction for the first time