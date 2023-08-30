PM attends inauguration of second-phase Vinh Tuy bridge

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 30 attended the inauguration of second-phase Vinh Tuy bridge, which spans the Hong (Red) River and connects Hanoi’s Hai Ba Trung and Long Bien districts.

The bridge, which has a length of 3.5km and a width of 19.25m with four lanes, was built with an investment of VND2.5 trillion (US$103.51 million). Its construction finished after two years and a half, four months ahead of schedule.

The second-phase bridge, which runs parallel with the first-phase bridge, is expected to help ease traffic congestion and facilitate traveling between the two banks of the Red River, meeting the rising transport demand between the capital's downtown and its northern and northeastern regions.

So far, Hanoi has constructed eight bridges crossing the Hong River. Under the city’s traffic planning project until 2030 with a vision to 2050, Hanoi will build an additional 10 bridges linking the river’s banks.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, PM Chinh highlighted the significance of the second-phase Vinh Tuy bridge in settling traffic congestion and completing the belt road system of the city, contributing to the local socio-economic development and paving the way for the formation of a chain of urban areas in the northern region of the capital city.

Along with the first phase, the completion of the second phase has made Vinh Tuy the largest bridge in Hanoi with eight lanes, he noted. The Government leader lauded the efforts of relevant agencies and workers in the construction of the bridge despite the impacts of Covid-19, ensuring good progress and quality.

PM Chinh underscored that infrastructure development, especially transport infrastructure, is one of the three strategic breakthroughs defined by the Party and State. He noted that many large-scale transport projects have been implemented, including those in Hanoi.

He asked the People’s Committee of Hanoi to promptly complete the capital city's master construction planning until 2030 with a vision to 2050 and submit it to the PM for approval.

The government leader also requested ministries, sectors and localities to work together to speed up the progress of the Belt Road No.4 of the Capital Region and start construction of Hong Ha and Me So bridges in 2024.