PM attends inauguration ceremony for Phu Phong water-raising dam

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other delegates attend the inauguration ceremony for the Phu Phong water-raising dam in Phu Phong Town, Tay Son District, Binh Dinh Province on March 22.

dsc00028-9635-7877.jpg.jpg
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and delegates perform the plaque-unveiling ceremony for the Phu Phong water-raising dam. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Binh Dinh Provincial People's Committee, Nguyen Tuan Thanh, said that the Phu Phong weir project has great significance for the development of Binh Dinh Province. The work ensures a water supply for 465 hectares of agricultural land and freshwater for domestic use, tourism, aquaculture, the ecological environment, and electricity generation.

The Phu Phong water-raising dam is 590 meters long and was invested with a total capital of VND738 billion (US$28.83 million), including VND550 billion from the Central budget and VND188 billion from the province. The project includes an irrigation canal of 7.5 km, a rainwater collection system of 2.61 km, and a 2.6 km connecting road. It was started in 2022 and completed on September 30, 2024.

dsc09861-600-1105.jpg.jpg
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)
dsc09800-5679-5134.jpg.jpg
Vice Chairman of the Binh Dinh Provincial People's Committee, Nguyen Tuan Thanh, delivers his speech at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said that this is a cost-effective project carrying many important implications, including flood prevention, water storage, water supply for irrigation to serve agricultural production, improving local livelihoods, regulating the ecosystem in the region, aquaculture, transport connection, tourism, and industrial production.

He requested Binh Dinh Province develop a schedule for the effective and sustainable exploitation of the project and maximize the project's functionality.

dsc00128-937-698.jpg.jpg
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and delegates attend the inauguration ceremony for the Phu Phong water-raising dam in Phu Phong Town, Tay Son District, Binh Dinh Province on March 22. (Photo: SGGP)
dsc00218-956-5138.jpg.jpg
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets locals at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)
dsc00561-9683-5155.jpg.jpg
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspects the construction project of Phu Phong water-raising dam. (Photo: SGGP)
dsc00683-3458-7977.jpg.jpg
dsc00759-8088-4434.jpg.jpg
dsc00789-9989-7448.jpg.jpg
dsc09704-6071-4367.jpg.jpg
By Ngoc Oai—Translated by Kim Khanh

