PM attends groundbreaking ceremony for Ninh Binh–Hai Phong expressway's segment

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ninh Binh–Hai Phong expressway’s segment passing through Nam Dinh and Thai Binh provinces on the morning of May 12.

(Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized that the implementation of the Ninh Binh–Hai Phong expressway project contributes to the compliance with the Party's policies on infrastructure development that is one of the country’s three strategic breakthroughs.

The Ninh Binh–Hai Phong expressway’s segment running through Nam Dinh and Thai Binh provinces has a total length of 60.9 kilometers, including 27.6 kilometers running through Nam Dinh province and 33.3 kilometers passing through Thai Binh province. The four-lane expressway allows vehicles to run at a maximum speed of 120 km/h. The route will include 23 bridges, four overpasses, and seven interchanges.

The project is being implemented under a public-private partnership (PPP) model by the Thai Binh Provincial People’s Committee and the consortium of investors of Geleximco, Vinaconex, Phuong Thanh Tranconsin, Naso CO, and Hoang Cau IIC.

It is currently the largest public-private partnership (PPP) project in Vietnam’s transport sector, with a total investment of VND19,785 billion (US$762 million). Of this amount, VND6.2 trillion (US$238.76 million) will come from the central government budget, including VND 3.173 trillion (US$122.28 million) allocated for land clearance and resettlement compensation.

The investor consortium is responsible for arranging the remaining VND10.448 trillion (US$402.6 million). The project is expected to be constructed in 36 months, substantially completed by 2027, and put into operation by 2028.

On behalf of the Government, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh highly appreciated the significant efforts of Thai Binh Province, investors, and relevant ministries and departments in kicking off the project and expressed his gratitude to the people of Thai Binh for handing over land for the expressway project.

The Prime Minister requested Thai Binh Province’s authorities to promptly complete necessary procedures; pay close attention to technical solutions to deal with weak soil foundations; and ensure a stable supply of sand and construction materials, project progress and quality, technical and aesthetic standards, hygiene, safety, and environment; and prevent cost overruns, corruption, misconduct, and waste.

He asked Thai Binh Province’s leaders to direct and conduct regular inspections, proactively address challenges, and provide timely encouragement to investors, contractors, officials, and workers, as well as pay attention to the people's lives, resolve issues related to construction materials, and accelerate planning to fully leverage the expressway’s economic potential.

He also requested investors to shorten project duration, set a target of completing the Ninh Binh–Hai Phong expressway’s section passing through Nam Dinh and Thai Binh provinces in at least six months, and complete the entire project by 2026.

By Bich Quyen—Translated by Kim Khanh