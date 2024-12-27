National

PM attends 80th national public security conference

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 26 urged the 80th national public security conference to outline major strategies, solutions, and policies to ensure security and order, while building a regular, elite, and modern force.

TT.jpg
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attends 80th national public security conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Addressing the conference in Hanoi, the Government leader commended the contributions, sacrifices, and dedication of officers and soldiers, highlighting their readiness to take on any mission, anywhere, and under any circumstances.

He laid emphasis on a number of key tasks for the sector in the time ahead, requiring the public security force to follow the instructions of Party General Secretary To Lam that the force should change its mindset in safeguarding security and order while integrating these efforts with socio-economic development.

He underscored the need for close coordination between the public security force and ministries, agencies, and sectors, particularly the People’s Army, to optimize the collective strength of the political system and the population in ensuring security and order. The force should work harder to promote the “All people protect national security” movement, along with ensuring social security in remote, border, and island areas, he continued.

TT1.jpg
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and delegates at the conference (Photo: SGGP)

The PM asked the force to continue performing its role as an advisor of the Party and State across various fields, contributing to maintaining political stability, further supporting economic development, and expanding international relations, thus creating a peaceful, secure, and stable environment for national development. He particularly stressed the need to ensure absolute security and safety for all-level Party congresses leading up to the 14th National Party Congress.

The PM requested the force to continue efforts in combating all types of crime, especially those related to economic misconduct, corruption, wastefulness, drugs, and the environment, as well as high-tech crime, creating a safe and healthy environment for socio-economic development.

TT2.jpg
At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also stressed the force’s pioneering, leading, and exemplary role in innovation and national digital transformation, and urged it to promote the security industry with strong enterprises.

At the same time, the force should play a more active role in enhancing Vietnam's contributions to global peacekeeping efforts, he said, noting breakthrough solutions are needed to achieve the goal of advancing the force to modernity by 2030.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh 80th national public security conference public security force

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn