PM attends 80th national public security conference

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 26 urged the 80th national public security conference to outline major strategies, solutions, and policies to ensure security and order, while building a regular, elite, and modern force.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attends 80th national public security conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Addressing the conference in Hanoi, the Government leader commended the contributions, sacrifices, and dedication of officers and soldiers, highlighting their readiness to take on any mission, anywhere, and under any circumstances.

He laid emphasis on a number of key tasks for the sector in the time ahead, requiring the public security force to follow the instructions of Party General Secretary To Lam that the force should change its mindset in safeguarding security and order while integrating these efforts with socio-economic development.

He underscored the need for close coordination between the public security force and ministries, agencies, and sectors, particularly the People’s Army, to optimize the collective strength of the political system and the population in ensuring security and order. The force should work harder to promote the “All people protect national security” movement, along with ensuring social security in remote, border, and island areas, he continued.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and delegates at the conference (Photo: SGGP)

The PM asked the force to continue performing its role as an advisor of the Party and State across various fields, contributing to maintaining political stability, further supporting economic development, and expanding international relations, thus creating a peaceful, secure, and stable environment for national development. He particularly stressed the need to ensure absolute security and safety for all-level Party congresses leading up to the 14th National Party Congress.

The PM requested the force to continue efforts in combating all types of crime, especially those related to economic misconduct, corruption, wastefulness, drugs, and the environment, as well as high-tech crime, creating a safe and healthy environment for socio-economic development.

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also stressed the force’s pioneering, leading, and exemplary role in innovation and national digital transformation, and urged it to promote the security industry with strong enterprises.

At the same time, the force should play a more active role in enhancing Vietnam's contributions to global peacekeeping efforts, he said, noting breakthrough solutions are needed to achieve the goal of advancing the force to modernity by 2030.

Vietnamplus