PM asks housing support for special people to be completed by July 27

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has mandated that housing support for those serving the cause of the nation’s revolution must be completed by July 27.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has recently signed a directive urging ministries, agencies, and localities to continue to enhance the living conditions of those who have served the national revolution, in commemoration of the 78th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presents gifts at the Kim Bang Rehabilitation Center for War Invalids in Ha Nam Province

To enhance the gratitude task and support those who contributed to the revolution and martyrs' families on the 78th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 – July 27, 2025), the Prime Minister has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to lead and coordinate with ministries, agencies, and local authorities to organize solemn commemorative activities at the national level.

The Ministry was also tasked with guiding provinces and cities to transparently review and recognize individuals who contributed to the revolution, and to urgently collaborate with the ministries of National Defense and Public Security to effectively identify martyrs' remains.

The Ministry of National Defense should collaborate with the Ministry of Home Affairs and other ministries, agencies, and local administrations to carry out the progress of search operations, the collection of fallen soldiers' remains, and the identification of remains of soldiers with incomplete information by the year 2030 and in the subsequent years.

The Ministry of Public Security was urged to coordinate with ministries, agencies, and localities to organize a preliminary review of the implementation of DNA sample collection from relatives of unidentified martyrs.

The Ministry of Finance is responsible for coordinating with relevant ministries, agencies, and localities to allocate and ensure funding from the state budget, and to guide centrally governed provinces and cities in fully and promptly implementing policies for people with meritorious services to the revolution.

The Ministry of Construction, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Home Affairs, was tasked with guiding and urging centrally governed provinces and cities to implement and complete housing support for people with meritorious services to the revolution by July 27.

The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and the Vietnam Veterans Association are initiating a youth volunteer movement to support war invalids, sick soldiers, martyrs’ families, and those with meritorious services to the revolution. They are also promoting the upkeep and restoration of martyrs’ memorials to ensure they are clean and beautiful, transforming each cemetery into a flower garden as a tribute to the heroes who sacrificed for the nation.

Party committees are instructing provincial and municipal people’s committees to expedite administrative processes for recognizing meritorious individuals and ensuring smooth, effective disbursement of preferential allowances, uninterrupted by administrative unit reorganization or the two-tier local government model.

Local authorities are directed to organize timely visits and gift-giving to revolution contributors and martyrs’ families, ensuring accurate and full support. Efforts are focused on completing housing assistance for these families and individuals before July 27, with military and police forces mobilized to aid in material transport, construction, and environmental sanitation.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan