PM asks for prompt actions to fix consequences of workplace accident in Yen Bai

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 22 signed a dispatch asking for prompt actions to fix the consequences of a serious workplace accident that happened in a cement factory in Yen Bai Province as well as measures to support victims.

Leaders of Yen Bai visit the injured victims of the accident (Photo: VNA)

The dispatch sent to the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, and the People’s Committee of Yen Bai, clarified that the accident occurred at 1:30 pm on April 22 during the stone crushing line repair process on the factory of the Yen Bai Cement and Minerals JSC in Yen Binh district, killing seven workers and injuring three others. The cause of the accident was initially determined to be a problem with the crusher’s electric motor.

Right after learning about the accident, the PM sent his condolences to the families of the victims and directed provincial leaders to come to the scene and instruct the fixing of its consequences.

The factory of the Yen Bai Cement and Minerals JSC in Yen Binh district, Yen Bai province, where the accident happened (Photo: VNA)

The PM requested the head of the provincial People’s Committee to give timely support to the families of the deceased and assist the injured, while directing authorized agencies to clarify the reasons behind the incident and deal with the consequences, thus stabilizing the factory's production.

It is necessary to define the responsibilities of organizations and individuals in the accident and strictly handle violations (if any), the PM stressed, asking for the strengthening of inspection and examination to discover and handle violations of regulations on labor safety during the manufacturing of construction materials in Yen Bai, thus absolutely not letting similar cases occur.

The Ministry of Public Security was requested to direct and coordinate with the police of Yen Bai and relevant agencies to promptly investigate the case and strictly handle legal violations (if any).

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Construction was asked to coordinate with the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, the People’s Committee of Yen Bai, and relevant agencies to review regulations, standards, and procedures for exploiting and processing minerals for cement, thus fixing shortcomings and ensuring absolute safety for laborers, according to the dispatch.

Vietnamplus