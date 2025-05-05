PM asks for measures to ensure fulfillment of socio-economic development goals

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a meeting with the Government Party Committee on May 4 to review the socio-economic situation in April and the first four months of 2025, among other important issues.

The Government meeting in Hanoi on May 4 (Photo: qdnd)

At the meeting, he required ministries, agencies, and local authorities to further focus on resolving existing difficulties and obstacles, continuing to implement measures boosting economic growth amid global uncertainties; ensuring the fulfillment of the growth targets outlined in resolutions and conclusions of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the National Assembly, and the Government, and revitalizing traditional growth drivers and fostering new driving forces.

The Prime Minister has called for an increase in decentralization and delegation of power in various areas, as well as the effective implementation of expanding the visa exemption policy to include more countries in order to attract visitors. The Ministry of Industry and Trade must promptly submit a report on domestic tourism stimulation programs and ensure a stable power supply.

The agencies need to pay attention to allocating resources to effectively implement the resolutions of the Party Central Committee and the Politburo, especially the Politburo’s Resolution 57 on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, and Resolution No. 59 on international integration in the new context; and proactively propose and finalize negotiation plans with the United States regarding reciprocal tariffs.

The Prime Minister directed the implementation of stronger measures to increase revenue and strictly reduce spending; ensure accurate, full, and timely budget revenue collection; carry out a flexible and effective monetary policy that must be pursued, harmoniously and rationally coordinated with fiscal policy, in order to accelerate public investment disbursement; strengthen administrative reforms; and promptly address obstacles in production and business.

He stressed that it needs effective mechanisms to handle and resolve long-standing, stalled, or non-compliant projects; the synchronized and effective implementation of solutions to eradicate temporary and dilapidated houses; and good preparations for upcoming groundbreaking and inauguration ceremonies of key national projects.

By Lam Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh