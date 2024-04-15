The planning for 30 airports, both international and domestic, is expected to be completed by 2025 under a master plan on airport development for 2021-2030 with a vision towards 2050.

Planning for 30 airports to complete by 2025. (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of Transport recently proposed the Prime Minister approve plans, policies, and solutions to materialise the master plan.

Accordingly, the ministry will focus on major projects and prioritize investments in those that play a crucial role in the Hanoi capital region’s socio-economic development, and international integration, specifically Noi Bai International Airport, and the HCMCregion, referring to Tan Son Nhat and Long Thanh International Airports.

Among the 30 airports, 14 are international, namely Van Don, Cat Bi, Noi Bai, Tho Xuan, Vinh, Phu Bai, Sa Nang, Chu Lai, Cam Ranh, Lien Khuong, Long Thanh, Tan Son Nhat, Can Tho, and Phu Quoc.

The research and planning for Cao Bang airport, the second in the Hanoi capital region, and Hai Phong International Airport are set to be done in the 2026-2030 period.

The total investment for airport infrastructure, excluding the projects invested by Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM), for 2021-2030 is estimated at about VND420.5 trillion (US$16.7 billion).

To attract such capital, the ministry proposed the phased allocation of the state budget as approved, saying relevant ministries, agencies, and localities should step up coordination in the work, and social sources in the form of public-private partnership (PPP) be maximised.

Apart from policies on investment, human resources development, scientific-technological application, and aviation development, more attention should be paid to social welfare, environmental protection, and national defense and security, it said.

Vietnamplus