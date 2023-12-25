National

Plan of conservation, tourism development Nhon Ly fishing village launched

SGGP

A document adjusting the 1/2000 scale zoning plan for conservation and sustainable tourism development in the Nhon Ly fishing village in Quy Nhon City of the central coastal province of Binh Dinh Province has been launched.

ps8-laotjpg-3482.jfif
Nhon Ly fishing village (Photo: SGGP)

Under the project, the area of residential land will increase from 56.89 hectares to 61.14 hectares.

The areas for education, infrastructure, parking lots and other community activities serving local people and visitors will increase form 10.63 hectares to 17.75 hectares.

According to Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the central coastal province of Binh Dinh Province Nguyen Tu Cong Hoang, Nhon Ly fishing village will have a land fund of more than 100 hectares for conservation and development that is divided into areas including Bai Bac and Bai Nam fishing villages, an administrative center, a new residential area, and a park.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Nhon Ly fishing village Binh Dinh conservation sustainable tourism development

