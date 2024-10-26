Plan approved to preserve Vietnam's endangered ethnic cultural heritages

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has issued a decision approving a plan to support the research, restoration, and preservation of the intangible cultural heritages of ethnic minorities in Vietnam.

Women of the Lo Lo ethnic group in Ha Giang province skillfully embroider intricate patterns on traditional clothing. (Photo: VNA)

The plan, spearheaded by the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS), is part of the national target program aimed at boosting socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous regions this year.

The initiative seeks to preserve and promote the traditional cultural identities of ethnic groups in connection with tourism development. These areas are located across the provinces of Lang Son, Bac Kan, Ha Giang, Bac Giang, and Vinh Phuc in the North, Thua Thien – Hue in the central region, and An Giang in the Mekong Delta.

Specifically, in the fourth quarter of 2024, the ministry has assigned VICAS to collaborate with tourism departments of these provinces and relevant agencies to carry out various research and preservation activities under the national target program.

In Lang Son, the focus will be on researching, restoring, and preserving traditional rituals such as the coming-of-age ceremony of the Dao people in Cong Son commune of Cao Loc district, and the Xang Co singing of the San Chi people in Loc Binh district.

In Bac Kan, efforts will centre on studying and preserving the traditional patterns of Dao Tien ethnic clothing, and incorporating these into tourism product development. Meanwhile, in Ha Giang, a comprehensive study will be conducted on the Lo Lo ethnic group in Dong Van district.

Bac Giang will focus on researching and preserving traditional knowledge surrounding the funeral house-making customs of the Cao Lan people in Xuan Luong commune, Yen The district, with the aim of widely promoting this cultural practice.

In Vinh Phuc, surveys will assess the role of the Soong Co Folk Song in the everyday life of the San Diu ethnic group in Lap Thach district.

In Thua Thie Hue, there will be a survey and collection of data on the traditional Bo Ma Ceremony – an important ritual to free the living from all ties with the dead – of the Co Tu People in Doi village, Thuong Lo commune.

An Giang will concentrate on the preservation and promotion of the Rebana drum performance art of the Cham ethnic group.

Vietnam is home to 53 ethnic minority groups of over 14 million people, or around 14 percent of the population, spread across 58 of the country’s 63 provinces and cities.

Vietnamplus