Pilot night-time economy associated with tourism in Ho Chi Minh City

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai today signed a document on organizing a pilot Trung Son night street activity associated with tourism development in Binh Chanh District.

In particular, Binh Chanh District People's Committee will work with relevant departments and agencies to receive opinions for the completion of the pilot project of Trung Son night street activities associated with tourism development in Binh Chanh District.

Specifically, the district should develop a specific organizational and implementation plan to ensure food safety, fire prevention, security and order, noise control, parking lots, traffic flow, security and order, location of public restrooms. Moreover, it works on controlling counterfeit goods, poor quality goods, and the origins of products, business registration and tax payment of business households.

Previously, the Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City issued a document requesting departments, agencies and the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Research to study a project to pilot night activities in Trung Son Street Binh Chanh District associated with tourism development in the district.

At the end of August, the People's Committee of Binh Chanh District submitted a report to the municipal People's Committee for approval of the project implementation of pilot Trung Son night street ;and at the same time, the district proposed to call for social contributions through bidding to select qualified investors to organize and operate night street activities.

The formation of Trung Son Night City aims to promote start-up business activities and create opportunities to develop trade, service, and tourism industries; support connecting supply and demand of products for businesses and business households.

Visitors to the street can enjoy entertainment, tourism, and shopping.

The night street operates from 6:00 p.m. to 24:00 p.m. daily, with a total area of 26,373 square meters. In the project, there are 252 stalls, including 92 fixed food stalls, 91 commercial stalls, 19 food cart stalls, and 50 experience and stalls to sell souvenir items. Additionally, some 1,062 square meters are arranged as a children's play area - sports and physical training area and a 4,912 square meter square.

Construction investment cost before tax is estimated at roughly VND23.4 billion (US$ 964,621) and it can bring a revenue of VND53.6 billion after five years of exploitation. Moreover, the expected profit after 5 years of exploitation is more than VND25 billion.