Pilot implementation of press complex model proposed

The Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission and the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee yesterday held a working session with press agencies from Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau.

Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Trong Nghia and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen preside over the working session with press agencies from Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The working session is part of activities to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 – June 21, 2025).

The working session between the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's leaders and press agencies from Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Trong Nghia, and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen presided over the session.

Leaders of the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization and of Ho Chi Minh City attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

In his speech at the meeting, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Tang Huu Phong reported on the city’s progress in restructuring its press agencies.

Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Tang Huu Phong provides updates at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

In the first phase, Ho Chi Minh City reduced its number of press agencies from 27 to 19. Currently, 18 press agencies are operating, while one has temporarily suspended operations.

The process of transferring press management authority to the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has been aligned with the roadmap for restructuring the city’s press agencies.

The Standing Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee is currently reviewing a proposal to reorganize press agencies in a manner that aligns with the restructuring of provincial-level administrative units toward submitting this plan to the appropriate authorities for approval and coordinated implementation.

During the working session, leaders of press agencies from Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau shared the challenges and obstacles they are facing and proposed that management authorities provide guidance and allow the pilot implementation of the local press complex model.

Tuoi Tre Newspaper’s Editor-in-Chief Le The Chu speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Among the speakers, Tuoi Tre Newspaper’s Editor-in-Chief Le The Chu proposed a special mechanism for Ho Chi Minh City's press sector, and the need to clarify the press complex model with a clear legal framework that aligns with practical realities.

Journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper mentions digital transformation. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Referring to digital transformation, journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, proposed that press agencies should form strategic partnerships with major, reputable technology and media corporations. This would help them not only modernize technically but also ensure information security and safety.

Debating the press model, Director of the Press Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Luu Dinh Phuc stated that in the new context, press agencies must adapt to new development models. Currently, the “media group” or “press complex” model is being studied, with the principle that it should not be implemented on a mass scale. Instead, pilot programs and appropriate naming conventions should be carefully considered.

He noted that many press agencies have already reached a consensus for this model, and it is expected to be submitted to the National Assembly for review during the upcoming working session in October.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen affirmed that the advancement of science, technology and digital transformation presents both a major opportunity and the greatest challenge for press agencies.

The city Party chief calls for the city's press agencies to continue pioneering efforts to streamline their organizational structure stronger, more efficient and more effective; redefine their roles, uphold their brands and promote their critical, constructive spirit, operate responsibly to be worthy of the trust of the Party Committee, the government and the people of the city.

Emphasizing role of revolutionary journalism in the new era that must be closely linked with science, technology and digital transformation, Head of the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Nguyen Trong Nghia required that this is an appropriate time to restructure, streamline organizational systems, and promote the role of key press agencies.

Head of the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Nguyen Trong Nghia delivers his speech at the working session with press agencies. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Regarding proposals for the press complex model, Head of the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Nguyen Trong Nghia urged Ho Chi Minh City’s press agencies to proactively take the initiative in proposing pilot models and in refining overarching policies, especially in the context of the two-tier local government system set to begin operation on July 1.

The head of the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization assigned the agencies under the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization to coordinate with relevant agencies to reach a consensus on the model and guide press governing agencies in its implementation.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong