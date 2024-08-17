Phu Quy Island to be developed into fishing logistics services center

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang on August 16 signed Decision No. 861/QD-TTg approving the project to develop Phu Quy Island into a center for fisheries exploitation and logistics services combined with maritime search and rescue operations.

Phu Quy Island in the south-central province of Binh Thuan

The project will focus on offshore seafood exploitation, preservation, processing, fisheries logistics services, maritime search and rescue operations, handling emergencies at sea to increase income and improve fishery livelihoods as well as ensure national defense and security

It will serve as a shelter for fishing vessels in the province and neighboring localities, including boats with a length of more than 30 meters, which will be able to safely anchor and be protected from storms.

The center will be a spot for direct landing and transshipment of fish caught at sea with around 25,000 tons of fish per year, minimizing post-harvest losses, meeting food safety standards, and increasing the value of seafood.

Additionally, the project will involve upgrading and developing Phu Quy fishing port to serve as a storm shelter for fishing vessels and a national and regional fishing logistics services center for fisheries exploitation, marine aquaculture, and seafood trading; improving fishing infrastructure; and enhancing local livelihoods

By 2045, Phu Quy Island in the south-central province of Binh Thuan is expected to become a comprehensive and modern center for fisheries exploitation and logistics services combined with maritime search and rescue operations, on par with logistics centers in the region and globally.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh