Phu Quoc City to build coastal road

The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang just approved a construction project for a coastal road on Phu Quoc Island.

The Kem beach on Phu Quoc island (Photo: SGGP)

Under the decision approving the project signed by Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Giang Thanh Khoa, the coastal road, which is estimated to cost over VND3,200 billion (US$125 million), has a total length of more than 4.3 km.

The coastal road with six traffic lanes will start at a junction point on Tran Phu Street and end at road DT975B. The street width is 30 meters, with a design axle load of 10 tons and a speed limit of 50 km/h.

The project aims to construct a new road connecting the southern administrative center area of the Duong Dong River with the northern residential, administrative, and commercial service area. It will contribute to the urban renovation of the project area, the Phu Quoc International Passenger Port, and create a new coastal road that serves as a public beach for tourism, meeting the needs of the local community.

By Thanh Nhon - Translated by Kim Khanh