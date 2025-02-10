Phu Cat airport upgrade project has investment capital of US$128 mln

Phu Cat airport upgrade project is expected to commence on August 24, 2025, with a total investment of US$128 mln.

Phu Cat airport

Chairman of the Binh Dinh Provincial People's Committee Pham Anh Tuan on February 9 instructed the Provincial Transport Project Management Board to coordinate with relevant units to urgently complete procedures and prepare for the investment in Phu Cat Airport upgrade and expansion.

The project consists of two main components, including construction of the second runway, synchronized infrastructure development in the airfield area and expansion of the terminals and aprons.

The total investment capital of this project is approximately VND3,246 billion (US$128 million).

According to the schedule, the project is expected to commence on August 24, 2025, and its first phase will be completed within ten months.

It is estimated that the project will affect around 422 households and six organizations with the total land acquisition area reaching 87.5 hectares. Additionally, nearly 1,000 graves will be relocated.

Recently, the Binh Dinh Provincial People's Committee submitted a request to the Ministry of National Defense and the Air Defense—Air Force Service to consider handing over 109.44 hectares of defense land to the project.

By Ngọc Oai – Translated by Huyen Huong