Photo exhibition promoting French tourism held in HCMC

A photo exhibition introducing French entertainment and tourism activities to Vietnamese visitors is held by the Consulate General of France in HCMC.

The display themed “Are you going on vacation? Let’s go to France” presents to travelers images of 14 activities that holidaymakers would be interested in exploring in France, such as zip lining, scuba diving, visiting beautiful castles, and more.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ms. Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser, Consul General of France in HCMC said that France has always been the world's leading tourist destination for over the past 30 years. Before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019, 90 million international tourists visited France, with tourism accounting for eight percent of the country's GDP. In 2022, France earned EUR57.9 billion thanks to the resumption of international flights bringing 75 million international visitors to the country.

The Consul General of France in HCMC noted that the exhibition is expected to introduce entertainment and tourism activities in France as well as promote the world’s tourist destinations in the country to Vietnamese visitors

The event will last until January 2024 at the headquarters of the Consulate General of France in HCMC at No.6 on Le Duan Street in District 1.