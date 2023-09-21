Vietnam-France fashion and design events to be held in HCMC

A series of events marking 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties and 10 years of the strategic partnership between Vietnam and France will be held in HCMC from September to December.

According to the French Institute in Vietnam-HCMC, the second season of the cultural program 2023 themed “Fashion and Design” will feature a wide range of activities, such as seminars on Vietnamese fashion, green and sustainable fashion, fragrance, and creators honoring the French art of living and emphasizing cultural interference between Vietnam and France in the integration period.

Vietnamese young fashion talents will have a chance to participate in a fashion design competition titled “Fashion in Paris” which will take place in October. The top seven contestants’ collections will be selected for a performance on the final night at the headquarters of the French Consulate General in HCMC on October 20.

The top three designers will present their designs in the “Night of Fashion” which is scheduled to take place at the Sofitel hotel on October 21. The winner of the contest will have a training trip to the prestigious French Fashion Institute in Paris.

Additionally, a French Fashion Film Festival will be held on November 16-19.

The program, part of events celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-France diplomatic relations and the 10th founding anniversary of the bilateral Strategic Partnership, is jointly organized by the Embassy of France in Vietnam, French Consulate General in HCMC, French Institute in Vietnam and partners of the two countries