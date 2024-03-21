National

Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park receives 11 rare animals

The Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park Management Board has announced that it has recently received 11 rare wild animals transferred by the Hanoi Wild Animal Rescue Center for further rescue and release back into the natural environment.

The Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park Management Board in the central province of Quang Binh has announced that it has recently received 11 rare wild animals transferred by the Hanoi Wild Animal Rescue Center for further rescue and release back into the natural environment.

dongvat217651-811.jpg
Hornbills (Buceros bicornis) (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Accordingly, the Hanoi Wild Animal Rescue Center handed over two hornbills (Buceros bicornis), three pig-tailed macaques, one golden monkey, four civets, and one large Indian civet to the Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Creature Development of the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.

The wild animals are all on the list of endangered, precious, and rare animal species stipulated in the Government's Decree No. 84/2021/ND-CP on the management of endangered forest plants and animals and implementation of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The Center for Rescue, Conservation and Creature Development has prepared adequate conditions in terms of infrastructure and specialised personnel to continue caring for, nurturing, and rehabilitating the wild behaviors of these animals before releasing them back into the natural environment.

Previously, the Center for Rescue, Conservation and Creature Development also received two hornbills.

VNA

Tags

hong Nha-Ke Bang National Park are wild animals Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES)

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn