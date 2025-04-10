Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang Expressway expected to be built by July 2026

The Government Office has just issued a notice conveying Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s conclusions regarding the progress of the Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang Expressway project.

The Government is determined to complete 3,000 kilometers of expressways nationwide by 2030. (Illustrative photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the Prime Minister emphasized that the completion of approximately 600-kilometer-long expressways in the Mekong Delta region during the 2021–2026 period would serve as a foundation for continuing to build another 600 kilometers in the 2026–2030 period.

This would significantly contribute to the nationwide goal of completing 3,000 kilometers of expressways by 2030.

The drastic implementation of the Chau Doc—Can Tho—Soc Trang Expressway is highly significant in promoting the rapid and sustainable development of the Mekong Delta region and contributing to the overall development of the country.

However, the implementation of projects in the Mekong Delta region in general and the Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang Expressway project in particular has been slow.

Despite the efforts in gradually resolving difficulties in filling materials, the resolutions have not been drastic and thorough, affecting the progress of projects, especially for component projects 2, 3 and 4 of the Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang Expressway project which are behind schedule. Therefore, it is necessary to strictly learn from experiences, be determined to accelerate the progress of projects in the coming time.

To push up the progress of projects and achieve the set target of the expressway completion by July 2026, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested local authorities to mobilize the entire political system to be involved in that. Besides, relevant ministries, departments and units must continue to uphold a strong sense of responsibility, and take proactive with greater initiative, flexibility and determination.

Leaders of the Ministry of Construction must work with contractors and consulting units to develop construction solutions and address ground subsidence issues, thereby improving labor productivity and shortening the project's completion timeline, striving to complete the project by July 2026.

The Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang Expressway project spans a total length of 188.2 kilometers passing through four provinces and cities, with a four-lane periodic investment scale.

The entire project is set to be completed by 2026, and be operational by 2027.

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong