Phan Thiet - Dau Giay expressway project gets errors in land recovery, leveling

The Dong Nai Provincial People's Committee has just announced the conclusion on the recovery of materials used in leveling at the Phan Thiet - Dau Giay expressway project.

Accordingly, Thang Long Project Management Board - the project’s investor and the contractor joint venture Vinaconex - Trung Chinh had to renovate agricultural land and perform land recovery in communes of Xuan Hung and Suoi Cat in Xuan Loc District outside the project, cross exterior elevations and dimensions, build vertical walls that were not by the approved plan which is considered to be a serious violation.

Therefore, the People's Committee of Dong Nai Province requested the Thang Long Project Management Board and the joint venture Vinaconex - Trung Chinh to urgently overcome the shortcomings, strictly comply with the direction of the Dong Nai Provincial People's Committee to avoid any arising mistakes.

The Xuan Loc District People's Committee was assigned to direct the district police and specialized sectors to check the current status and handle administrative violations for the minerals and environment in Xuan Hung Commune.

Besides, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment will work with functional units involved in measuring, determining the extent of violations, consultancy and proposing strict handling according to regulations before August 25.