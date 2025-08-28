Petrol prices up in latest adjustment

E5 RON92 petrol is now capped at VND19,711 (US$0.75) per litre, up VND307 from the previous adjustment, while RON95-III petrol costs VND20,363 per litre, up VND452.

Fuel prices rise from 3:00 pm on August 28. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance announced increases in retail petrol prices, effective from 3:00 p.m. on August 28.

Accordingly, E5 RON92 petrol is now capped at VND19,711 (US$0.75) per liter, up VND307 from the previous adjustment, while RON95-III petrol costs VND20,363 per liter, up VND452.

The price of diesel 0.05S was raised by VND542 to VND18,357 per liter, and that of kerosene increased by VND411 to VND18,225 per liter. Mazut saw a rise of VND144 and is now priced at VND15,260 per kilogram.

There have been 36 fuel price adjustments since the beginning of this year.

Specifically, RON95-III petrol has experienced 20 price hikes and 16 cuts. The diesel oil price has increased 17 times, decreased 18 times, and remained unchanged once.

In this adjustment, the authorities opted not to use the petrol and oil price stabilization fund for any of the fuel categories.

Vietnamplus