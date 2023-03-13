Petrol prices revised up in latest adjustment

Petrol prices increased up to VND490 per liter in the latest adjustment from 3 p.m. on March 13 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

The retail prices of RON 95-III and E5 RON 92 were raised by VND490 and VND380 respectively to VND23,810 (US$1.01) and VND22,800 per liter.

The price of diesel was increased from VND20,250 to VND20,500 per liter and that of kerosene was raised from VND20,470 to VND20,710 per liter.

The price adjustments are now made every ten days and the latest one should have fallen on March 11 which is Saturday. So, the adjustment was announced two days later on Monday (March 13).

Since the beginning of this year, petrol prices have been revised up five times, down twice and kept unchanged once.