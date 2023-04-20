Petrol prices expected to go down on April 21 adjustment

Retail petrol prices in Vietnam are forecast to decrease from April 21 following falling prices in the world market.

It is expected that the petrol prices may drop by VND320-450 per liter, and oil prices by VND100-400 per liter.

At the latest price adjustment on April 11 by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the price of E5 RON 92 petrol was revised up by VND1,090 (US$0.046) per liter, to VND23,170 per liter; RON 95 petrol by VND1,120 per liter, to VND24,240 per liter, and diesel oil by VND710 per liter to VND20,140 per liter.

In the world market, crude oil prices have plunged in recent sessions as investors are concerned about the possibility of interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) as well as the precarious outlook of the global economy.

From the beginning of this year, the petrol prices have undergone 10 adjustments, with six times up, three times down, and once unchanged.

Regarding the cost of petrol and oil trading, the Government Office said that it has received an urgent request from several petrol and oil retailers dated March 10 to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. They proposed to refund profits and business expenses to enterprises and amend/supplement two decrees on petrol and oil trading.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai assigned the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance to review the proposal and give written responses to the enterprises, ensuring the legality and benefits of relevant parties.