Petrol prices drop slightly

Retail prices of petrol have been revised down slightly in the latest adjustment on January 4 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

At a Petrolimex petrol station in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Accordingly, the price of biofuel E5 RON92 was capped at VND21,006 (US$0.86) per liter, dropping by VND180 per liter, while that of RON95-III was cut by VND232 per liter to no more than VND21,916.

Meanwhile, oil prices were also adjusted down, with diesel oil and kerosene being sold for a maximum of VND19,368 per liter and VND19,957 per liter, down VND420 and VND500, respectively. The mazut oil price was down by VND190 to no more than VND15,495 per kilogram.

In this adjustment, the two ministries decided to use the petrol price stabilization fund for mazut oil, at VND300 per kilogram.

Since the outset of the year, petrol prices have experienced 38 adjustments, with 19 times up, 15 down, and five unchanged.

Vietnamplus