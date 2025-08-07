Petrol prices continue upward trend in latest adjustment

The maximum retail price of E5 RON92 petrol has increased by VND207 to VND19,608 (US$0.75) per liter, while that of RON95-III rose by VND234 to VND20,074 per liter.

The maximum retail price of E5 RON92 petrol increases by VND207 to VND19,608 (US$0.75) per liter.

The retail prices of petrol increased slightly from 3 p.m. on August 7, following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Meanwhile, diesel 0.05S is sold at VND18,800 per liter, down VND268. The price of kerosene dropped by VND54 to VND18,660 per liter.

The price of mazut 180 CST 3.5S increased by VND114 to VND15,647 per kilogram.

This marks the 33rd fuel price adjustment since the beginning of this year. Over this period, the price of RON95 petrol has been adjusted up 18 times and down 15 times, while the cost of diesel has seen 16 hikes, 16 cuts, and one instance of remaining unchanged.

In this adjustment, the authorities decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilization fund for any of the fuel categories.

