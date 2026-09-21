People’s Hospital 115 to establish second facility in Con Dao Special Zone

On September 20, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health announced that the Civil-Military Medical Center of Con Dao Special Zone would be merged into People’s Hospital 115 to establish the hospital’s second facility.

People’s Hospital 115 in HCMC

People’s Hospital 115 is urgently developing plans for organizational structure, staffing, and medical expertise while arranging appropriate medical teams to ensure uninterrupted operations at its first facility and prepare to launch and gradually strengthen healthcare services at the second facility.

In addition to directly providing medical examinations and treatment at the second facility, People’s Hospital 115 will serve as the medical support hub for the Con Dao Special Zone Medical Station, gradually establishing a continuum of care.

Under the model, the medical station will provide primary care and manage residents’ health, while the hospital’s second facility will handle emergency cases as well as examinations and treatment for patients whose conditions exceed the medical station’s capacity.

The hospital’s medical expertise will gradually be brought to the island. Medical techniques that cannot yet be performed regularly in Con Dao will be supported through remote consultations, rotating specialists, and connections with the city’s network of tertiary hospitals.

Hospital leaders and heads of departments at People’s Hospital 115 demonstrate their commitment and determination to carry out the plan to establish the hospital’s second facility in Con Dao Special Zone. (Photo: People’s Hospital 115)

The goal is to ensure that residents of Con Dao Special Zone receive better healthcare right on the island: conditions that can be treated locally will be managed locally, while severe and complex cases will be identified early, receive appropriate initial treatment, and be safely and promptly transferred to the mainland when necessary, Associate Professor and Doctor Tang Chi Thuong said.

This is also a concrete step toward realizing Ho Chi Minh City’s strategy of developing a multi-tiered, multi-polar, and multi-centered healthcare system, bringing specialized medical expertise closer to residents, including those living in the city’s most remote areas from the mainland, he added.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh