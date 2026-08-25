Two Ho Chi Minh City localities surpass 90 percent health checkup rate

As of August 24, 3,121,769 people in Ho Chi Minh City had received health checkups, equivalent to 24.44 percent of the city’s population, with electronic health records created for 3,014,181 of them, the municipal Department of Health reported.

Medical staff at People’s Hospital 115 create electronic health records for residents. (Photo: SGGP)

A total of 56 of the city’s 168 wards, communes, and special zones have achieved health checkup rates of at least 30 percent, accounting for one-third of all localities. Ten localities have surpassed the 50 percent mark, led by Thanh An Commune at 94.4 percent and Phuoc Thang Ward at 90.8 percent.

They are followed by An Nhon Tay Commune at 70.1 percent, An Thoi Dong Commune at 61.7 percent, Long Son Commune at 56.9 percent, Ba Diem Commune at 56.5 percent, Long Hai Commune at 55.3 percent, Binh Khanh Commune at 52.2 percent, Phuoc Thanh Commune at 51.1 percent, and Nhuan Duc Commune at 50.7 percent. The number of localities with health checkup rates of between 40 percent and under 50 percent has also continued to grow.

No locality now has a health checkup rate below 10 percent, with Thuong Tan Commune recording the lowest rate at 10.6 percent. The city has also provided health checkups to about 407,000 workers, equivalent to 6.2 percent, and 525,833 preschool children and students, or 20.2 percent.

Starting August 24, students at general education institutions began returning to school. This provides favorable conditions for the health and education sectors to coordinate and accelerate student health checkups from the beginning of the new school year.

The Department of Health has asked educational institutions to proactively coordinate with healthcare facilities to develop plans and organize health checkups for students. Local authorities have also been urged to strengthen coordination with agencies, organizations, and businesses to accelerate health checkups for workers.

Along with speeding up implementation, localities and healthcare facilities must ensure that data is accurately and fully updated and reflects actual examination results. They must also continue completing electronic health records for people who have already undergone checkups.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, with more than 3.12 million people having received health checkups and one-third of localities achieving rates of at least 30 percent, the program is making positive progress. In the next phase, Ho Chi Minh City will focus on accelerating health checkups for students and workers, prioritizing support for localities lagging, while ensuring the quality of examinations and health data and gradually narrowing disparities in implementation progress among localities.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh